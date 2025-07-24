Second string provide a shock in season opener

Montrose Tennis Club's first mixed doubles team started the season with a surprising home defeat last week – to the club's second team.

Despite fielding North Angus doubles champions Hannah Simpson and Scott Henderson, the first team went down 10-2.

The second team was led by brothers Jack and Lewis Murison, who cannot play every week because of other commitments.

Meanwhile, Montrose members Cameron Fryer and Patrick Young reached the final of the Scottish Grass Courts Championships in Giffnock on Sunday, but lost 6-3 6-3 to English players Theo Coats and Thomas Giles.

David Baxter (right) presented club coach Graeme Walker with this giant wooden racket from his late father C V Baxter’s collection

Even further afield, Arbroath's teenage rising star Charlie Robertson reached the final of a first-level pro tournament in Portugal.

The 18-year-old teamed with fellow Brit and US university player Luca Pow, but lost 6-3 6-7 1-10 to the Portuguese third seeds.

In Tayside league play, Jack Murison and June Buchan won three sets for Montrose's second team, as did his brother Lewis and Jenna Henderson.

Noah Watson and Sarah Simpson won two sets for the second team while her sister Hannah and Scott accounted for the first team's two sets.

The third team beat Duffus of Cupar 9-3, with each of the Montrose couples winning three sets.

Andy Baxter and Evelyn Kerr were the only pair to take a set from Duffus's first pair.

The other home couples were Daphne Forbes paired with Lewis Simpson and Stuart Matthews with Jen Richardson.

The fourth team lost away against David Lloyd 2 by 7-5 even though Annabel Forbes and Callum Cooper won all four of their sets

Florence Forbes and Richard Henderson won one set for Montrose.

Darren Pake and Susan Mcewen won three sets for the Monifieth side, as did John Forster and Carol Howarth.

Alexander Mcdonald and Sabrina Tien added one set for the home side.

Montrose coach Graeme Walker recently received some special recognition for his work at the club.

David Baxter, one of the sons of Montrose and West of Scotland tennis legend C V Baxter, presented Walker with a giant wooden racket from his late father's collection.