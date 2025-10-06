Scottish teams come together to enjoy second Angus disabled rugby tournament

Teams from all over Scotland came together in Forfar on Sunday to enjoy friendly rivalry in Strathmore Community Rugby Trust’s second Unified Rugby tournament.

Strathie’s adult unified team, known as the Strathie Clan, played host to four other ‘clans’ from the Borders, Forth Valley, Fife and Grampian in a series of 30-minute matches in a round robin format from 1pm, concluding with a presentation of medals to all who took part, and a chance to enjoy socialising over food.

It was the clan’s second home tournament, sponsored by Craignathro Farms, after the inaugural event in September last year. The team has also played in events hosted by other clans.

Unified rugby is a physical activity programme for adults which offers controlled contact rugby for both disabled people, who need to be able to walk unaided, and able-bodied people (enablers), who ‘enable’ their teammates to take part.

Action from the Borders Clan v Forth Valley & Fife clans game. (ASM Media & PR)

It aims to create a fully-inclusive, adult rugby environment and enables both those with and without additional support needs to have fun, play rugby and benefit more broadly from the game. Unified rugby is used as a vehicle for enhancing the lives of participants, fostering confidence and social skills, and splintering any barriers that still persist around illnesses that are not always visually apparent.

The Strathie Clan trains weekly on a Wednesday evening 6pm-7pm, sponsored by Craignathro Farms, but throughout the traditional ‘off season’ regional training and matches are arranged with other ‘clans’ across Scotland.

Maggie Lawrie, community trust manager, said: “Thanks to all the teams and our sponsors for making this another great day of rugby, fun and friendship. If you’re reading this and know someone who would benefit from taking part, or enjoy enabling, please tell them.”

Matthew Steel, director of Craignathro Farms, added: “Well done to all the teams who took part in a great day for the rugby community. We are delighted to sponsor the unified rugby project. We feel the trust’s projects help combat the mental isolation which is a feature of working and living in a rural area. Craignathro Farms is very pleased to be associated with and contributing to such a positive community project as Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.”

The teams enjoyed an afternoon of fun and friendship through rugby. (ASM Media & PR)

For more information about joining in as a player or ‘enabler’, email [email protected] or go to the Unified page on the trust’s website via bit.ly/SCRTUnified The trust also has a unified rugby project for secondary-age children.

The trust was founded in 2017 to increase public participation in sport, particularly rugby union and rugby league, in the Forfar, Kirriemuir and Brechin areas to benefit community health and wellbeing as well as develop young people into healthy, positive members of the community through the positive ethos and values of rugby.

It works in partnership with Strathmore RFC, Brechin RFC, Scottish Rugby, Strathmore Cricket Club, Angus Council and Angus Alive and had its activities recognised at the Scottish Charity Awards with the Pioneering Project Award in 2020 for its ASD rugby for primary children project. The trust’s Royal Patron is HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and Earl of Forfar.