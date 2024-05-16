Perth named as UK’s best racecourse by reality TV star ahead of Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today marks the return of one of Scotland’s biggest racing events - the Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth racecourse. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day promises to bring heart-pounding races, show-stopping fashion and free-flowing fizz to Perth racecourse. If you’re not already excited about that, then one reality TV star certainly is.

Alex Gray, one of the stars of season one of BBC smash hit show The Traitors - where she got to know the Scottish highlands very well - has dubbed Perth racecourse the best in the UK.

She may hail from Suffolk, the home of the famous Newmarket racecourse - with other popular racecourses like Ascot and Epsom just a short distance away - but she has confirmed that the UK’s very best racecourse is up in Scotland.

And the former Traitors contestant should know a thing or two about what makes a good racecourse, as she works as a presenter for Raceday TV by trade.

Speaking to the racing tips, predictions and news site The Winner’s Enclosure, Alex Gray shared her memories of Perth racecourse and what makes it stand above the rest.

Q. We have some huge racing events coming up in the calendar, is there any one particular racecourse that is particularly special to you, and why?

AG: “I’ve been to quite a few racecourses now, but the one I absolutely loved the most is the racecourse in Perth. It was so beautiful.

“Everyone who worked there was absolutely lovely and the energy was great. People were so friendly, and it wasn’t rowdy. It wasn’t just a ‘let’s get drunk or whatever’ attitude. It was just such a lovely atmosphere up there in Scotland.

“So I think that Perth is the one that I hold quite dear to my heart now. I really, really enjoyed the event and the racing at that one.

“Sadly, I have no plans to go back to Perth this year, but I would love to go back soon. It was the best. I think it was just great.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was a very early start - I had to wake up at four in the morning for a 6 a.m. flight to get up to Scotland, I was a bit disgruntled about that, but that was swiftly swept away when I realised how incredible it was up there.”

Q. What are your three favourite things about a day at the races - either as a presenter or just a general attendee?

AG: “I love the quintessential Britishness of it. It’s almost like at some racecourses that you’re being transported back in time - and I really like that.

“Secondly, I love gandering off by myself just to go and admire the horses. I think that they’re just so incredible - they’re just magnificent. The horses are top-tier athletes, and as they’re walking around the parade room you see every muscle fibre on their body. They’re just so toned and fit, and there’s the spark in their eyes when they’re getting ready to go because they know what’s coming. And sometimes, you do get to go to the stable yard and see them, and maybe you get to pat a couple if you’re lucky.

“Then thirdly, I’m not really one for nightlife anymore at my old age of 28 - I am struggling to stay awake beyond 11 p.m. - so I just love anything day-event related, and the racing is such a fun and nice day out. You get your friends along, and you meet all sorts of people from all walks of life. It’s just a really fun and lovely day. And fingers crossed - even though we are in England - you’re under the sun, especially in the summer.”

Q. Did any other contestants in The Traitors Castle share your enthusiasm for everything equestrian?

AG: “Yeah, so in my series of The Traitors, that was Andrea - she was the elderly lady who was just an absolute powerhouse. Honestly, she was incredible. You should have seen her push those barrels up a hill like there was nothing stopping her.

“She has horses as well, and she has ridden them her whole life. So we had many chats about our love for all things equestrian. So that was lovely. It provided a bit of respite from the heaviness of the psychology of the show, just chatting horses with Andrea.

