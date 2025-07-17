Two podium finishes to boost Alex’s title hopes

Forfar driver Sandy Mitchell bagged two podium finishes on his return to the British GT Championship at Snetterton.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was delighted to boost the championship hopes of teammate Alex Martin, as Mitchell himself has restricted participation this year.

The 25-year-old partnered Martin in the their No 78 Dextra-backed Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo finished third in the opening 60-minute race at the 2.99-mile Norfolk circuit, before overcoming a five-second success penalty in the second to finish second.

​Sandy Mitchell and teammate Alex Martin celebrate their second place finish in the second race at Snetterton (pic: JEP)

The results maintained Mitchell’s record of having finished on the Snetterton podium every year since wining the title in 2020.

He said: “That was a really solid weekend from everyone in the Barwell team.

“With two race weekends remaining in the season, our primary goal was to boost Alex’s championship hopes and we’ve certainly done that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The double podium has elevated Martin to fourth in the title race, but more significantly now just 18 points off the leaders.

Starting the opening race from sixth on the grid, Martin made a strong start and when he pitted to hand the car to Mitchell was in fourth place.

Benefitting from success penalties served by other cars, Mitchell exited in third, a position he held through to the chequered flag.

In the second one-hour race, Mitchell started from third on the grid, and forceful defence saw him eased on to grass as he made a move for second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I tried a move round the outside McLaren, but I didn’t think he’d give me much space, which he didn’t.

“I thought it was fair enough. I had a little bit of a gap to the car behind, so it was worth the try.”

With 28-minutes remaining, Mitchell pitted from third at the mandatory driver change, with Martin rejoining in the same position.

The Englishman set about hounding the McLaren for the next 24 minutes before finally delivering an overtake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchell said: “Over the whole weekend Alex gave a very strong performance, I know he was frustrated by his qualifying performance.

“He really should have been in the top three, but suffered a snap of overstep on what would have been his fastest lap.

“But he definitely delivered in both races, he was very much one of the faster drivers on the grid.”

Mitchell was delighted with the overall performance by everyone in the Barwell team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Again they delivered a super-fast car and quick pitstops; in both races we were on the front foot, which was good.

“We were pulling away from the cars behind us and putting pressure on the cars in front. It’s always so difficult to overtake on some of these British circuits in the GT3 machinery.

“A double podium and a great haul of points is exactly what we needed for Alex. He’s right in the fight for the title now.”

Mitchell will return to British GT action for the season finale in October, but this weekend heads to Misano in Italy for the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Pro Cup.