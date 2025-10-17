Team faced a difficult season finale in Spain

Forfar driver Sandy Mitchell brought his GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Pro Cup campaign to an end with another strong performance.

The 25-year-old was competing in the three-hour season finale at the Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona.

Mitchell partnered fellow Lamborghini factory drivers, Frenchman Franck Perera and Italian Loris Spinelli in Spain.

The trio piloted the No163 Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3 prepared by top Italian team Vincenzo Sospiri Racing.

​Sandy Mitchell in action at the Circuit de Catalunya (pic: Gianluca Sciarra/Fotospeedy)

Mitchell, personally-backed by Tunnocks and Dama Fortuna Premium Tequila, admitted: “It was a tough weekend.

“The Barcelona circuit is renowned for being difficult to overtake on, and that proved to be the case again in this race.

“We had pace, but with all the cars and drivers so closely matched, overtaking and making progress through the field was difficult.”

Starting from 23rd on the 60-car grid, Perera took the opening stint which was dominated by a 29-minute safety car period following an incident involving two cars.

It also triggered an unusually early round of pitstops, with Spinelli taking over the car after just 49 minutes and rejoining in 46th place.

The race went green again after 59 minutes and Spinelli gradually moved through the field as other cars pitted for their first mandatory driver change.

In what proved to be a topsy-turvy race as a result of the early stops, when Spinelli entered the pits to hand the car to Mitchell with 62 minutes remaining the #163 Lamborghini was 19th.

When Mitchell rejoined the circuit he was in 28th, but following another full course yellow and short safety car period, would begin working his way through the field.

Eventually he would take the chequered flag in 21st place, just 0.452 seconds off the 20th car.

Mitchell said: “It was not exactly the result we wanted or had hoped for, but the race was essentially dominated by circumstances out with our control following the lengthy, early safety car period.

He returns to action with Vincenzo Sospiri Racing on the last weekend of this month to contest the final double-header of the Italian GT Sprint Championship at Monza.