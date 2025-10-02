Sandy wins after getting call for return to Imola

Forfar driver Sandy Mitchell delivered a dominant debut in the Italian GT Sprint Championship at Imola, bagging pole position and a race win.

The 25-year-old was making a one-off appearance, driving the No63 Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3 prepared by Vincenzo Sospiri Racing.

Partnering regular driver Andrea Frassineti, Mitchell replaced Edoardo Liberati as a date clash meant he couldn’t race at Imola.

He said: “It was great to get the call from VSR to come and race again at Imola, and it’s fantastic to have been able to deliver a win.

Sandy Mitchell celebrates victory with teammate Andrea Frassineti after making a one-off appearance in the Italian GT Sprint Championship. (Pic: McMedia)

Mitchell blitzed the timesheets in qualifying, lapping the three-mile circuit in 1min 39.761secs.

Not only was he the only one of the 21 drivers to break the 1:40s barrier, but he was six-tenths faster than his nearest rival.

Starting Sunday’s 50-minute race from pole, Mitchell quickly established a gap over the sister #6 VSR Lamborghini of fellow factory driver Loris Spinelli.

After five laps the advantage was just under two-seconds. By lap 10 the gap was 3.945s, with Mitchell posting the fastest lap of the race, 1:40.945s, on lap eight.

After 18 laps Mitchell pitted to hand the car over to Frassineti with 19 minutes remaining and a gap of just over eight-seconds to the sister VSR car.

Untroubled, the young Italian brought the car home to a dominant victory by more than 10secs. Mitchell said: “I really enjoyed racing at Imola again and it was great to help Andrea to the win on what is essentially his home track.

"Plus it was fantastic for the team, also at their home track, to get a 1-2 finish in the race.” The day before Mitchell and Frassineti finished eighth in the weekend’s opening race, just 10s behind the winner, despite a 15s ‘success penalty’ for the car winning the previous race at Mugello.

Mitchell said: “It’s been a fantastic weekend’s racing, and to finish with a win is great.

“The victory also means Andrea goes to the final double-header at Monza leading the championship by nine points, so hopefully he can get the job done.”

Mitchell returns to British GT Championship duty this weekend at Donington for the final two-hour race of the season.