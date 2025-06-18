Riders saddle up to help fund Station Park improvements

A group of cyclists covered more than 50 miles earlier this month to raise funds for Forfar Athletic to carry out maintenance and repairs at Station Park.

The day began with a ride to Glebe Park in Brechin via Aberlemno, before following the coast to Links Park in Montrose.

After a lunch provided by Saddler’s of Forfar it was back on the saddle for the climbs at Ferryden and past Lunan Bay on the way to Gayfield in Arbroath.

The riders made it back to Station Park in good time for some soup, sandwiches and light refreshments, again provided by Saddlers.

The cyclists gather outside Station Park (pic: Forfar Athletic)

Forfar Athletic stated: “The club express sincere thanks to all who made the day such a success.

"A special mention to our event sponsors, D & A Factors Ltd, Tannadice Trophies & Engraving, and Moove UK for their support.

"Thanks also to Angus Print Services Ltd for supplying the rider t-shirts, Tannadice Trophies for the medals, and D&A Factors for providing the support vehicle.

"The directors wish to thank each and every cyclist for their outstanding effort, and everyone who has donated or sponsored the event so far.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/john-milne-566

Athletic have been busy reshaping the squad ahead of next season with several arrivals and departures.

Lewis Martin has now officially signed after agreeing to a pre-contract move from Brechin City last month.

Former Montrose striker Martin Rennie has returned to Angus after joining from Clyde, and Scott Shepherd is back at Forfar after leaving East Fife.

Coming in from Elgin City is defender Jake Dolzanski, while striker Jamie Richardson arrives from Dundee having previously had loans at Arbroath and Brechin.

Another returning is defender Angus Mailer who came through the Forfar youth ranks before spending seven years with Bonnyrigg Rose.

Those who have signed new deals are Kieran Ingles, MacKenzie Lemon, Matty Allan and Brad Rodden.

Departing are Declan Byrne, Russell McLean, Blair Malcolm, Finn Robson, Mitch Taylor, Adam Hutchinson, Zach Paris and Josh Skelly.