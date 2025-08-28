Rare doubles success on the court for veteran Jen

The first Montrose Tennis Club tournament results included a rare pair of titles for Jen Richardson.

In the final of the one-evening veterans' mixed doubles event, Jen and Stuart Matthews beat Andy Baxter and Allie Henderson.

June Buchan and Chris Hardy won the consolation event.

In the 60-plus doubles days later Jen, who also plays county ties in a higher age group, and Brian Wright won out over June and Chris.

​Stuart Matthews and Jen Richardson won the opening event of the Montrose Tennis Club championships, the veterans' doubles

Montrose’s mixed doubles tennis teams won three of four ties last week.

However, it was the second team who loss and that means the first team has drawn level with them in the Division 2 tables.

In Tayside play, the first team beat Wormit and Newport 2 away by 11-1.

Orin Forbes and Hannah Simpson won their four sets with the loss of just five games, while Cameron Fryer and Wendy Sanger won theirs with the loss of just six games.

The brother-sister pairing of Scott and Jenna Henderson won three sets.

The side are now tied for third in the division with the second team, but are slightly ahead in set percentage.

The second team lost 7-5 at Forthill in Broughty Ferry, with the junior pairing of Callum Cooper and Sarah Simpson winning three sets.

Stuart Matthews and Allie Henderson won one set, as did Chris Day and June Buchan.

The third team beat West End 2 of Dundee by 8-4, with James Meredith and Amy Tewson winning three sets, as did Richard Henderson and Janet Thomson.

Chris Hardy and Evelyn Kerr won two sets.

The fourth team defeated Falkland 2 by 7-5, led by four sets from Nick Wilson and Carolyn Kerr.

Jules Russell and Duncan Lyall won two sets while David Hill and Kara McGeachy added one.

Stock cars

Angus drivers were in action at both Cowdenbeath Racewall and Taunton over the weekend.

Jamie Reid from Brechin was among the Prostock Basics in Fife as he struggled in his opening heat and wasn’t classified.

However, he was back out for heat two where a strong run netted him a fourth place finish.

Reid was making progress through the field when the final got underway, but struck a problem and pulled off.

However, he was soon back in action where he ended up in ninth spot.

Harry Yule from West Muir was amongst a big turn out of Micro F2s, bringing his car home seventh in heat one and fifth in heat two.

When the final began, he was soon on a charge, but his race came to a premature end when he got caught up with another car and had to retire.

Barry Russell from Brechin was in Taunton for the opening round of the Saloon National Series.

Russell finished runner-up in his opening heat and was then 10th in his second. In both the Devon Championship and the Allcomers he was 11th.

Racewall this Saturday features the Formula 2s, Prostock Basics, Prostock and Micro F2s.

Jim Turner