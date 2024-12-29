Falconer bags heaviest cod in win double

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local angler Stewart Falconer beat off the challenge of 64 other entrants to land the heaviest cod in the Arbroath Xmas Open.

He used local knowledge to land the heaviest cod, a 6lb 14oz specimen, to collect £325.

And Falconer, a well-known competition angler North of the Border, also came second in the heaviest bag event with 9lb 12oz to walk away with £200.

Simon Pattison came all the way from Tyneside to claim the heaviest bag with 14lb 13oz and he won £325 and other top placings in the heaviest bag element were: 3, Ian Hardy (Forfar) 5lb 11oz; 4, Allan Saunders (Arbroath) 5lb 7oz; 5, Paul Yard (unknown) 4lb 15oz; 6, Karl McNicol (Fife) 4lb 11oz; 7, Stuart Atkinson (unknown) 4lb 6oz; 8, Daniel Campbell (Arbroath) 4lb 4oz; 9 equal, Aaron Montandor (unknown) and Matty Lambert (unknown) 2lb 2oz; 10, Keith Galloway (Forfar) 1lb 13oz.

Falconer said: “The conditions were nothing short of being absolutely poor with gin clear water, flat calm and with a light westerly breeze. A decent wee win for me.”