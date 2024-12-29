Falconer bags heaviest cod in win double
He used local knowledge to land the heaviest cod, a 6lb 14oz specimen, to collect £325.
And Falconer, a well-known competition angler North of the Border, also came second in the heaviest bag event with 9lb 12oz to walk away with £200.
Simon Pattison came all the way from Tyneside to claim the heaviest bag with 14lb 13oz and he won £325 and other top placings in the heaviest bag element were: 3, Ian Hardy (Forfar) 5lb 11oz; 4, Allan Saunders (Arbroath) 5lb 7oz; 5, Paul Yard (unknown) 4lb 15oz; 6, Karl McNicol (Fife) 4lb 11oz; 7, Stuart Atkinson (unknown) 4lb 6oz; 8, Daniel Campbell (Arbroath) 4lb 4oz; 9 equal, Aaron Montandor (unknown) and Matty Lambert (unknown) 2lb 2oz; 10, Keith Galloway (Forfar) 1lb 13oz.
Falconer said: “The conditions were nothing short of being absolutely poor with gin clear water, flat calm and with a light westerly breeze. A decent wee win for me.”