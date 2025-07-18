Drivers were in action at Skegness

With Cowdenbeath Racewall still on its holiday break, the drivers headed to Skegness for three days of action, writes Jim Turner.

On Thursday night Peter Watt from Kirriemuir was the sole Formula 2 driver from the Angus area.

He was racing in a big turnout of cars, coming fifth in his heat which qualified him for the final, but he wasn’t classified in the 36-strong field.

Amongst those racing in the Saloons were the Brechin duo of Barry and Gemma Russell.

​Barry Russell is targeting becoming a World Champion next season, while also helping his sister get her car on the track.

In the heats Barry finished in 10th place, but whilst Gemma wasn’t classified, she went on to book her place in the final.

She won an exciting consolation race, just getting the better of Ross Forrest on the last lap to do so.

Not too many win on their first visit to Skegness in a championship meeting – however, neither were placed in the final.

On Saturday and Sunday they were involved in qualifying heats for the UK Championship and whilst they didn’t chalk up top 10 finishes, still collected points.

Barry qualified for the UK Championship, but started well down the grid, and ultimately retired from the race which was won by his fellow Scottish driver Stuart Shevill Jnr.

Gemma was out of luck in qualifying for the title race and had races on Sunday before the championship was decided.

Crimond will be hosting its Championship Weekend across the two days of July 26 and 27, while the racing will also return to Racewall on July 26.