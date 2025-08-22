Brechin driver Rhys was runner-up in title race
The format was two qualifying heats in their grades with the points scored deciding the driver’s grid for the final, with Anderson joined by Jamie Balfour from Forfar and Lana Middler from Carnoustie.
In the opening heat Anderson ran strongly, but had to be content with sixth place with Balfour in ninth.
The grids were reversed for heat two as Anderson was third place and Balfour in 10th, but Middler had to retire after a shunt.
The grid for the Championship race paired Ben McLellan and David Philp Jnr Jnr on the front row with Anderson on the outside of row two and Balfour on the inside of row six.
McLellan made the better start to lead Philp Jnr Jnr, but a five car shunt on the turnstile bend stopped the race.
The grid reformed and again McLellan was again in the lead with Anderson in third, the top three running nose to tail.
Balfour slowed to retire, but there was drama up front up as with only a couple of laps remaining Philp Jnr Jnr made contact with McLellan’s to send him spinning.
Philp Jnr Jnr snatched the lead and held to win from Anderson and Caitlin Mitchell in third.
Peter Watt from Kirriemuir was in the Formula 2s, coming third in both of the heats.
However, in the final he was forced to retired after the car he was overtaking bounced off the wall and crashed into him.
Watt was able to get back out for the Grand National where he ended up with another third spot.
The next day at Crimond Raceway the Russell siblings from Brechin dominated in their Saloons.
Barry Russell won heat two and then the final, while Gemma Russell went on to win the Allcomers race.
Watt was once again in action the Formula 2s as he won the opening heat and was runner-up in heat two.
After a spin in the final he ended up fifth and then finished third in the Grand National.
Next meeting at Racewall is on Saturday at 6pm featuring Stock Rods, Prostock Basics, Micro F2s and Saloons.