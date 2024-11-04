Morgan hooks into £1,000 cash prize

Barry Morgan beat 169 other anglers to claim the £1,000 prize for the heaviest cod in the Arbroath Winter Open.

The winning fish hooked by the North Yorkshire based angler weighed-in at 5lb 9oz and it beat the 143 others who were brought to the scales on Saturday, November 2.

Boundaries were from Carnoustie to Ferryden Lighthouse in the six hour match in which Ian Hardy (Forfar) had the heaviest bag of 17lb 4oz and pocketed £500 and a Zulcron rod.

Second was Andy Boath (Edinburgh) who weighed-in 16lb 2oz and won £400 and an Imax Intenze rod.

Third was Craig Ogilvie (North Berwick) with 14lb 87oz and he won £300 and just edged out Tayside-based Kevin Lewis, manager of the Scottish ladies sea fishing team, who was fourth with 14lb 09oz and he won £250.

Fifth was Stu Summers with 11lb 7oz and he took home £150 while sixth was Kevin Hamilton with 11lb 5oz and he won £100.

A total of 16 juniors registered and five weighed-in with Mason Fair winning with 11lb 3oz with Lucy Graham claiming second place with 6lb 7oz. Frankie Hamilton was third with 3lb 8oz.