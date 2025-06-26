Men’s team keeping up the pressure on leaders

Montrose men's tennis team decisively defeated Perth 1 last week, remaining unbeaten and a single point behind Division 1 leaders St Andrews.

The 9-3 win improved on an away draw against Perth and moved the side two points clear of them.

The Montrose pairing of Patrick Young and Gregor McIver won four sets, while Cameron Fryer and Eddie Baxter won three. Stephen West and Scott Henderson added two sets for the home side.

This week Montrose play St Andrews away in a tie that likely will settle the Tayside championship.

​Duncan Lyall sent up a drone to capture the action from Montrose Tennis Club’s family fun open day on Sunday

In a good week for the Montrose men, the second team beat Kinross 1 away by 11-1.

Graeme Walker and Noah Watson won four sets, as did Richard Henderson and James Meredith. Stuart Matthews and Simon Rolfe won three sets.

In another strong away win, the third team beat Darnhall 2 by 10-2.

Simon Devnani with Charlie Kerr and Edinburgh University player Lewis Simpson with Callum Cooper each won four sets. David Hill and Duncan Lyall won two sets.

The ladies' first team lost 9-3 against Division 1 leaders David Lloyd 1, with Janet Thomson and Jen Richardson winning two sets. Orla McLeod and Wendy Sanger won one.

For David Lloyd, Kirsty Robertson and Jenny Duncan won four sets with the loss of just one game, a feat matched by Amy Hudson and Varada Kamate. Susan Farnan and Lillias Greenhill added one set for the visitors.

The second team lost away against Perth 1, with Linda Richardson and Jules Russell winning two sets. Rhona Alston and Kara McGeachy accounted for Montrose's third set.

The third team lost away against Scone 2 by 11-1 even though numerous sets were close. Corinna Gow and Elena Shepeleva won Montrose's only set.

The Montrose courts were buzzing on Sunday at the club’s family fun open day that included free play for all.

The weekend also saw the beginning of a Love-All series of sport films at Montrose Playhouse organised by club member Jenna Henderson.

The series culminates next month in a sold-out evening with Judy Murray and the Daniel Craig murder mystery Knives Out.