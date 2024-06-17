Derry's All Ireland campaign continues despite bookmakers' odds being against them
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derry have experienced both massive losses and unexpected wins on route to the knockout stages. Against Armagh early in the campaign, Derry suffered a hard defeat 0-15 vs 3-17 that put their determination to the test and exposed areas that needed work. Derry dig deep to defeat Westmeath (2-07 to 0-9), the team recovered and showed their capacity to rally and perform well under duress.
This win guaranteed their spot in the knockout stages and advance farther in the championship, despite the mixed bag of results.
Head coach Mickey Harte has been a pillar of support for his players amid criticism of their inconsistent performances. Harte, known for his tactical acumen and motivational skills, has consistently defended his squad, emphasizing their hard work and dedication. He acknowledges the challenges but ‘remains optimistic’ about their potential.
Harte's belief in his players is unwavering, and he has urged fans and critics alike to recognize the efforts and progress made. Under his guidance, the team continues to work on improving their game, aiming to peak at the right moments in the championship.
Despite their efforts and occasional flashes of brilliance, bookmakers remain skeptical about Derry's chances of winning the All Ireland SFC 2024.
As they advance in the championship, Derry aims to defy expectations and make their mark on the 2023/24 All Ireland GAA Championship.
Currently at 20/1 on the odds table they sit behind Galway and Armagh having fallen to both teams earlier in their campaign. If you are one for backing the underdog this is not a bad price to take them at.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.