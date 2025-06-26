Trio are in the door at Gayfield

Arbroath has welcomed three new faces as the club continues preparing for life back in the Championship, although two will be familiar.

Returning to Gayfield after nearly a decade away is defender Craig Watson who was on loan from Hamilton Accies in the 2015/16 season.

The 30-year-old has signed a one-year deal after leaving Airdrieonians where he made over 150 appearances in a four-year spell.

Watson is being reunited with his former Airdrie teammate Nikolay Todorov, who has joined from Accies.

14-08-2021. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. One year and 143 days of UK wide coronavirus restriction measures. Day 6 of almost no restrictions. Scotland is now below Level zero, Level 0. AIRDRIE. Excelsior Stadium. Airdrieonians FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2021 - 2022. Matchday 3. SPFL cinch League One. Airdrie v Falkirk. A deflated Craig Watson 16.

The 28-year-old Bulgarian striker arrived in Scotland back in 2016 to sign for Hearts, but never broke through at Tynecastle.

After a brief spell in Italy he would return to Scottish football with the likes of Falkirk, Dunfermline Athletic and Inverness Caley Thistle.

Arbroath co-managers David Gold and Colin Hamilton told the club’s Facebook page: “Craig is a player who has consistently impressed with his work rate, discipline, and ability to play out from the back.

"These are qualities that will be crucial as we look to build on our League One title win and take on the challenges of the Championship.”

“We’re thrilled to bring Nikolay to Gayfield. He’s a player we’ve admired for a while – he offers something different in the final third and will be a real asset this season.”

Meanwhile, defender Aaron Muirhead has turned his loan switch from Partick Thistle into a permanent one.

The 34-year-old former Falkirk and Ayr United man made 11 appearances last term to help win League One.

Gold and Hamilton added: “Aaron was a massive part of our push last season to secure promotion.

"He brings grit, experience, and a winning mentality, and is an asset to the dressing room.

"Bringing him back on a permanent deal was one of our key targets, and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

Arbroath host Dundee on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.