Steeves makes his 400th appearance

Montrose captain Andy Steeves has been recognised by the club after making his 400th appearance.

The 31-year-old defender reached the milestone in the recent 3-3 draw away to Cove Rangers.

Steeves joined Montrose from Forfar Athletic is 2015 and is the third member of the current squad to reach 400 appearances, joining Graham Webster and Terry Masson.

Club chairman John Crawford said: “Andy has played a huge part in our success over the last decade and should be rightly proud of reaching 400 appearances.

Montrose chairman John Crawford presents Andy Steeves with a trophy to mark his 400th appearance (pic: MFC)

“His attitude, commitment, and dedication is there for all to see and it was this level of consistency and professionalism that made him the obvious successor to Paul Watson as club captain.

“We very much hope this season is another successful one for Andy, not only on the pitch but also with all his testimonial celebrations.”

Steeves told Montrose FC TV: “It’s a huge honour, from game one to game 400 we're in a totally different position, but still have that core of unity and togetherness.

"There's a lot of people here that have been on the full 10 and a half year journey with me and I’m really, really proud of it.”

Aiden Quinn opens the scoring against Peterhead (pic: Phoenix Photography)

Montrose were busy in the last throws of the transfer window as they brought in 20-year-old defender Evan Towler from Aberdeen, 18-year-old striker Connor May from Portsmouth, and 20-year-old midfielder Lewis Gibson on a season-long loan from Raith Rovers.

Montrose picked up their first win of the season in League One on Saturday as they won 2-1 at home to Peterhead.

The hosts took the lead in the 13th minute when a corner dropped in the box and Aidan Quinn poked home.

Montrose doubled their lead after 23 minutes when a quick free kick allowed Webster to put in a low cross for Blair Lyons.

Dylan Forrest hit the bar for the visitors before they pulled one back in the 34th minute when Kieran Shanks was given a free header.

Montrose were awarded a penalty four minutes into the second period, but Jack Newman denied Loudon.

It is the third matchday in the KDM Evolution Trophy this Saturday as Montrose host Aberdeen B.