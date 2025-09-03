MacLean required surgery on ankle

Forfar Athletic midfielder Ross MacLean had to be rushed to hospital after being injured away to League Two new boys East Kilbride.

MacLean went down under a seemingly innocuous clash a minute into the second half, but was in obvious pain.

The game in South Lanarkshire was held up for 20 minutes as the 28-year-old received treatment.

MacLean was then taken by ambulance to University Hospital Hairmyres where medical staff confirmed he had suffered a broken ankle.

​Forfar Athletic midfielder Ross MacLean suffered a broken ankle in East Kilbride (pic: FATV)

The former Motherwell man was transferred that evening to University Hospital Wishaw and has now undergone surgery.

MacLean, who joined Forfar from Dumbarton, last summer will now miss some considerable playing time.

A club statement said: “Obviously this will mean a lengthy stint on the sidelines for Ross who has been a regular in the starting line-up throughout the early part of the current campaign.

"The player though has spoken on the phone from hospital to our management team and chairman and seemed in remarkable spirits, all things considered.

“Certainly the thoughts of all of a ‘Loons’ persuasion are with Ross, alongside the hope for a full and as speedy possible recovery.”

MacLean wasn’t the only Athletic player to be injured at K Park as Craig Slater was forced off in the first half after colliding face first with a pitch side barrier.

He was treated by the medical staff for some heavy bruising and a facial cut, but it has been confirmed that Slater passed the necessary concussion protocols.

To add insult to the injuries East Kilbride would run out 5-0 winners to go top of the table on goal difference.

Cameron Elliott bagged four of the goals, with Nathan Flanagan also on target against his old side.

It is a break from league action this Saturday as Athletic host Dundee B in their third match in the KDM Evolution Trophy.