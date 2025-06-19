Graham celebrates 400th Montrose appearance

Montrose winger Graham Webster achieved another milestone during his testimonial year by making his 400th appearance for the club.

Webster, who joined Montrose in 2013, has been a cornerstone of the club’s success for over a decade.

Known for his energy, consistency, and professionalism, he has become one of the most respected and admired figures in the club’s modern history and a dependable presence in the current squad.

Webster was presenting with his trophy by club chairman John Crawford to mark the milestone.

​Graham Webster is presented with his trophy by Montrose chairman John Crawford (pic: MFC)

Crawford said: “Graham epitomises everything Montrose stands for – loyalty, determination, and heart.

"Reaching 400 appearances is an outstanding achievement, and we are honoured to celebrate it during his testimonial year.

"He has been an incredible servant to this club, on and off the pitch.”

Over 12 seasons Webster has contributed significantly to some of the club’s most memorable moments from promotion-winning campaigns to securing solid League One status.

The 33-year-old fans’ favourite has netted 80 times along the way, making the 33-year-old the sixth all-time top scorer for the Links Park side.

Webster has signed a new two-year contract extension last summer keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to reach this milestone for the club and to reach this whilst in my testimonial year makes it that more special.

"The club has been a massive part of my life over the last 10+ years and I am grateful for all the faith the club has put in me.

“It’s exciting to be here for another two years and hopefully I can add a few more appearances along the way.”

Montrose has announced its pre-season fixtures which will begin on Saturday, June 28, with a trip to Forfar Athletic.

Work is ongoing at Links Park to replace and upgrade the artificial surface so closed door matches will take place at Foundation Park in Dundee against Deveronvale on June 30 and Huntly on July 4.

The pre-season programme will culminating on Friday, July 11, with a trip to Civil Service Strollers in Edinburgh.