Grady back with a bang at Brechin

Grady McGrath made an immediate impact on his return to Brechin City by scoring a hat-trick on the opening day of the Highland League campaign.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a prolific two-year spell McGrath left for Cove Rangers last summer and would actually make his final appearance for the League One side against City last week in the Premier Sports Cup.

On Friday he signed a season-long loan deal for a return to Glebe Park and went straight into the line-up for the 4-0 win at home to Lossiemouth the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGrath opened the scoring after 27 minutes when Mitch Taylor got down the left and cut the ball back for him fire past Arran Anderson from 10 yards.

Grady McGrath grabbed a hat-trick as City beat Lossiemouth 4-0 (pic: Graeme Youngson)

His second arrived on 62 minutes from the penalty spot as McGrath sent Anderson the wrong way after Cillian Sheridan had been fouled.

An opening day hat-trick was completed 11 minutes later when Spencer Moreland set up McGrath to volley home.

The scoring was rounded off in the last minute by Mitchell Findlay as he bundled the ball in after Moreland had a shot blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGrath scored 35 goals in his first season as City won the title, and 34 in his second, and was delighted with how his second debut went.

He told Hedge TV: “That was kind of the start I was hoping for, it was the perfect start.

"I wasn’t really getting a chance at Cove so I thought I’d come back here, enjoy it, play again.

"Not that you are guaranteed to play every week, but I fancied myself to come in and do a job, and feel I’ll score goals every time I go onto the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve got high standards for myself, I don’t want to put to much pressure on myself obviously, but it is a really good start.

"I thought second half was really good, felt sharp, in the first half you had boys who haven’t really played together much and it took a while to get going.

"If you go in one up at half-time there is always the chance they can hit you on the counter, but we put the foot down and it could have been more.”

City were away to Keith last night (Wednesday) and then host Strathspey Thistle on Saturday.