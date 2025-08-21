Duo recognised for reaching milestone

Two Montrose players have been recognised by the club for reaching a milestone number of appearances.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blair Lyons celebrated the start of the new league campaign by coming off the bench against Hamilton Accies to make his 200th appearance.

Meanwhile, the recent Premier Sports Cup fixture against Airdrieonians saw Kerr Waddell reach 100 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyons arrived in 2019 from Lowland League side University of Stirling, with the winger scoring 43 goals across two spells at Links Park.

Blair Lyons is presented with his trophy for 200 appearances by club director Peter Davidson

Club director Peter Davidson said: "Blair enjoyed a strong season last year and we are all excited to see him continue to play a vital part in our future success.”

Lyons added: “Really happy to reach 200 games for Montrose, it’s been some journey from joining at 22 to turning 29 this year.

"Montrose has been a big part of my life with lots of ups and downs but overall, it has been a really successful period for the club, and I have loved my time here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injury has hampered much of Waddell's time at Links Park, but he agreed a one-year contract extension early this summer, which could extend further to 2027.

Kerr Waddell is presented with his trophy with his trophy for 100 appearances by chief executive Pete Stuart

Club chief executive Pete Stuart said, “Kerr had so much to deal with recovering from his ACL last year.

"We are all delighted to see him reach this milestone and hope it marks the start of a long, injury free run.”

Waddell added: “After a few serious injuries this seems like a long time coming, but I will continue to give my all and hopefully there is another 100 to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montrose were hit with a late sucker-punch in a 3-3 draw away to Cove Rangers on Saturday.

Montrose played for nearly 70 minutes with 10 men after Keir Bertie was sent off, but looked on their way to the three points.

Ewan Loudon scored twice for the visitors, while Callum Sandilands was also on target.

However, David Eguaibor completed his hat-trick in the 94th minute for Cove as Montrose had to settle for their first League One point.

Montrose host Inverness Caley Thistle in the league on Saturday and then Forfar Athletic in the KDM Evolution Trophy on Tuesday.