David is picking out the positives

Arbroath co-manager David Gold felt there were “plenty of positives” despite a 3-0 defeat away to St Johnstone on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the draw with Ayr United and victory over Queen’s Park this was the Gayfield side’s first defeat since since their return to the Championship.

Saints are the early pace setters as they look to bounce back to the top tier at the first time of asking following last season’s relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Baird gave the hosts the lead after 31 minutes showing the most desire to meet a Reghan Tumilty cross and head past a wrong-footed Aidan McAdams.

David Gold is trying to remain upbeat following the defeat to St Johnstone.

Arbroath looked dangerous on the counter and Ryan Dow forced Toby Steward into a save with a strike from distance shortly.

Jason Holt added a second for St Johnstone on the hour mark after clever backheel from Adama Sidibeh.

Stevie Mallan would then wrap things up at McDiarmid Park from the penalty spot with 19 minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gold told Arbroath FC TV: “We knew how difficult a game it was going to be coming to their home patch.

"St Johnstone are flying now and they've got a good squad with strength in depth, I mean they could bring a guy like Sam Stanton off the bench.

"They're well coached, they're well drilled, and they're going to probably be favourites for the league now.

"We're obviously disappointed we didn't get anything out the game in terms of points, but you do need to look at the positives, and I think there was plenty of positives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt like against a tough team, we still created some chances, but it's probably a learning curve and we'll analyse and have a chat with the boys.

"When you play against good quality sides and you make mistakes then you will get punished, ultimately that's what happened.”

Arbroath entertain Airdrieonians this Saturday, one of five clubs still looking for their first win.