Brechin manager is being realistic

We have to be realistic – we have only played two pre-season games and Falkirk have played eight.

They are on the back of two promotions and they are a right good side. They were way sharper than us today and that comes from training full-time and matches. We had guys like Paul Watson coming back from holidays during the week and playing with no real fitness at all really.

We got done by set-pieces which is frustrating as for the first 20/25 minutes we did well and had our own moments in the game. The second half was about getting minutes in the legs and gaining fitness for what lies ahead and we got that. Fatigue killed us towards the end. No-one wants to lose 7-0 but Falkirk’s squad size is magnificent. The quality they brought on was clear.