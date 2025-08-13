Blow for Mo after loss of late goal​

​A goal five minutes into injury time saw 10-man Kelty Hearts snatch victory at Links Park on Saturday – leaving Montrose with no points after their opening two games.

Playing on the new 4G surface, Montrose had hopes of playing good, attacking football to entertain the home supporters, but unfortunately it didn’t turn out the way they had hoped.

Montrose went behind after 17 minutes when Luke McCarvel controlled the ball in the box and fired his shot past Mo goalkeeper Cammy Gill. Several of the home players were adamant the scorer had used a hand to control the ball, but their protests did nothing other than earn Kerr Waddell a yellow card.

Montrose fought their way back into the match and created a couple of half chances before finally grabbing an equaliser in the 36th minute. A cross from Blair Lyons eventually found its way to Kieran Freeman on the edge of the box, and he was able to direct the ball into the back of the net.

Montrose striker makes a break down the wing against kelty on Saturday. (Pic: phoenix photography)

Early in the second half, Montrose could have gone in front when Ewan Loudon was through on goal, but Kelty keeper Corey Armour did brilliantly to foil the attacker with his feet.

And it looked like the home side’s chances of picking up a win had improved in 63 minutes when Kelty’s Jack Wyllie was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Montrose brought on former Kelty boss Michael Tidser for his debut with 15 minutes remaining as they pushed for a winner.

But it was Kelty who found the net deep into injury time, when Joseph Teasdale proved too quick for the Mo defence and knocked the ball past Gill for the winner.

Last night (Tuesday), Montrose were back in action at Links Park, this time in the KDM Evolution Trophy against Dundee B

On Saturday, Montrose are back in league action when they travel to face Cove Rangers.

Montrose Women begin the SWPL1 league season this Sunday when they host Rangers. Kick off is at 1pm.

​