These nostalgic photos capture life in Scotland during the 80s, featuring the highs and lows of an unforgettable decade.

Bargain-hunters are seen queuing for the winter sales at a legendary lost department store, a famous feline is pictured with her security escort, and some of the biggest bands of the decade, including Simple Minds and the Bay City Rollers, are shown meeting fans.

Elsewhere, shipyard workers walk out over proposed job cuts, a huge queue forms for the Gold of the Pharaohs exhibition, and a celebrated cinema is pictured during its final days.

This retro photo gallery shows how much has changed in the three-and-a-half decades since the 80s came to a close.

A major landmark is seen being ripped down, while elsewhere a shiny new shopping centre is unveiled, and an iconic figure is on the move.

These photos also depict some of the lighter moments of the 80s, from a runaway bear to the World Haggis Eating Championship, and some spectacular yo-yo skills.

1 . Cabbage Patch Kids A giant Cabbage Patch Kid and 10-year-old Krisha Jacobs (with a Cabbage Patch doll) visit the Sick Children's Hospital in Edinburgh in October 1985 | TSPL

2 . First day of the sales The first day of Jenners' winter sale in December 1989. Crowds rush into the famous Edinburgh department store as the doors open at 9am. | TSPL

3 . Ice cream Cesidio's ice cream van in Govan, Glasgow, with the shipyard cranes in the background, in October 1988. | TSPL