Consumer technology writer and daily shaver Gareth Butterfield has found some great deals on men's shavers

For those of us that shave every day, the electric shaver has been a godsend. They don't give you the same close cut as a wet shave with a razor, but they'll keep you smooth all day.

They can be a bit pricey though. While it's possible to buy a perfectly usable branded shaver for less than £40, you'll only get the best results from the posh ones.

Traditionally, £100 plus has been the best benchmark for a genuinely high-quality shaver, and brands like Braun, Remington, and Philips dominate the market.

Remarkably, you can pay nearly £500 for a shaver, especially if you go for top-quality foils or a particularly clever rotary head, but there really isn't any need.

These deals we've found on Amazon slash the prices by at least half, more than half in some cases, so you could pick up a high-spec shaver for just £60.

Here are the best deals on Amazon right now.

1. Philips 3000 Series

The Philips 3000 Series | Amazon

The only Philips shaver on this list, but it's a massive saving. Nearly £100 off and better than half price.

The 3000 series gets great reviews from its buyers for its close shave and quality feel, and many have mentioned its great battery life.

It's the only shaver on this list with rotary foils, which many people prefer. It's also a wet and dry shaver, so you can use it in the shower, if you like.

2. Braun Series 3 ProSkin

The Braun Series 3 ProSkin | Amazon

With three shaving elements, a pop-up beard trimmer, and the ability to shave in the shower, the Braun Series 3 ProSkin might be all the shaver you ever need. It's the cheapest one in this list, too.

A conventional charging lead is the only real nod to its lower starting price, but reviewers have loved using it and there are plenty of mentions of its close-shaving capabilities.

3. Braun Series 5

The Braun Series 5 | Amazon

This is where the really clever features start coming in. It's arguably the sweet spot in shaver pricing. But you don't need to pay the original £169.99, because there's a half-price offer.

The Series 5 has three flex blades, it's waterproof, and it has a clever "auto sense" technology that automatically adapts to beard length.

It's also very compact and easy to hold, and the battery life is said to be good for three weeks, with a useful quick-charge function.

4. Braun Series 7

The Braun Series 7 | Amazon

Ramping up in price quite a lot now, and the first shaver in this list over £100. But at least it's better than the £269.99 RRP.

It's also the first shaver in the list with a flexible head, which is great for comfort over your facial contours.

This one also has the auto sense technology, and a snazzy digital display to help you keep track of the remaining battery life more accurately.

5. Braun Series 9 Pro

The Braun Series 9 Pro | Amazon

Capable of ploughing through seven days of beard growth, this remarkably powerful shaver is a bit bigger, and a lot more expensive, but it's laden with clever tech.

The digital display is a neat touch, too. Definitely a good option for those who like a top-quality product.