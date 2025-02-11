This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

30% off Oodies this Valentine’s Day, the perfect gift for all the family.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day I’m all about sharing the love which is why I buy gifts for all the family and the dog. It can be hard trying to find a gift that everyone will love but I think I found it. The Oodie has taken over our social media feeds with everyone wrapping up in the wearable blanket.

What is an Oodie?

The Oodie is a hybrid blanket-hoodie made with a soft sherpa fleece lining and a flannel fleece exterior that makes you feel warm and cosy. It’s basically like being wrapped in a soft, cuddly blanket while having the convenience of a hoodie to wear around the house. I mean - what more could you ask for?

As a family we like to cuddle up on the sofa and watch films so the Oodie is a great gift for everyone. My husband and son love theirs and it stops everyone from fighting over the blanket. Make this Valentine’s Day get the warm and fuzzy feeling with 30% off Oodies (when you buy two or more) for all the family. Here are a few of my favourites from the brand.

Manchester City Oodie™ Original Licensed £79 - The newly launched football themed Oodie is the ideal gift for any football fan. It’s soft, cosy, and snug, this oversized hoodie is your perfect match-day companion. Click here for the offer.

Manchester City Oodie™ Original Kids Licensed £49 - The new design also comes in a kids version so you and your mini-me will look cute and perfectly matched. Whether you're watching the game or chilling with a movie the football design mixes comfort and football fan style. Find out more here.

Love Heart Candies Oodie £65 - Share the love on the most romantic day of the year with everyone’s favourite love hearts. The nostalgic design will pull on her heart strings and is perfect for mums to sit back and relax in the snuggly design. Click here to buy.

Winnie Rainbow Oodie £25 - If your little girl loves Winnie the pooh and rainbows then this is the perfect Oodie for her. It's pretty, pink and designed for endless cosy moments. See offer here.

Oodle Original Dog £29 - Want to make your dog look even cuter then you need this adorable Oodie with dog print design for your pooch. It fits around their paws and even features a little hoodie so they can also look warm and cosy. Check out the cuteness here.

The only issue you will find with the Oodie is one you try it on you may not want to take it off ever again. Thanks to the thick fleece design it traps heat, making it great for cold weather. Exactly what you need at this time of year when it’s freezing outside.

