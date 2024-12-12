This offer lets you enter a week of supercar prize draws for free

An Aston Martin Vantage is among the top prizes | Goodlife+

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Unlike some companies that charge you for each entry ticket, Goodlife+ lets you try out a monthly membership for free

Companies offering the chance to win huge prizes for bargain entry prices have really started becoming popular nowadays.

We've seen the likes of Omaze giving away multi-million-pound houses for a tenner, and BOTB offering up tickets to win one of dozens of luxury cars, often for less than £1.

There are other big companies, too, that you might not have heard of before, that offer huge prizes for bargain draw entries.

How to sign up for the free Goodlife+ trial Click here to go straight to the Goodlife+ trial offer Choose the subscription package you’d be most interested in Sign up and enter your details as if you were starting as a full member Enjoy seven days of free entries and other perks Remember to cancel your membership before the seven days expires if you don’t want to carry on

Or, if you're savvy, there's a way to enter for free. This deal by Goodlife+ lets you join up as a member for seven days, and that gives you access to all the usual prize draws.

The prizes include cars, cash, or luxury holidays, and they're being drawn all the time, with any one of the members up for the chance to win one.

Standard membership costs £11.99 per month, or about 40p per day, but the seven-day free trial offer would mean you've got a week of crossing your fingers before you have to pay a penny.

As part of the trial, you'd actually get 175 entries into the next seven prize draws overall, along with other perks like free movies and restaurant deals.

You can, of course, cancel your trial, but the Goodlife+ tiered membership system gives you all sorts of freebies alongside the draw entries, to make your membership worth its while. So it could be worth weighing up the options.

And, you never know, you might just end up with a life-changing prize out of it. It's worth a try.