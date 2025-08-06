Back-to-uni bundles are easy to find online - and they can save you a small fortune | UniKitOut

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Freshers 2025? Don’t forget the colander. These student-ready bundles cover everything you need to kit out your uni digs.

Heading off to university for the first time can be a whirlwind, and packing for it is a logistical nightmare - but, as ever, the internet has the answer with an array of bargain bundle deals that take the stress out of kitting out university dorms and flats.

From bedding and kitchenware to laundry gear and desk essentials, these bundles pull together the bits most freshers forget until it’s too late. And in many cases, you can order them all in one click.

Big-name retailers like Argos, Dunelm, and Amazon are competing with newer names like UniKitOut and Student Essentials, all offering deals that can be delivered directly to halls—often with student discounts or free delivery thrown in.

Here are some of the best websites to start hunting down your ideal bundle of essentials.

UniKitOut

Everything arrives in one box, packed up and ready to go | UniKitOut

This is arguably the easiest way to order a one-click box of the basics, because it's a specialist online store tailored to setting up students for their first taste of life on campus.

It's a really easy platform to use - just choose how posh you want your bundle to be, add in any extras you can't live without, or take a bit of time to make up a custom bundle - and then it all comes in a box, ready to lob into your parents' boot.

Dunelm Student Starter Packs

Dunelm is great for storage solutions | Dunelm

These curated bundles by the homeware giant are a tempting choice for new students, because they're such a good price.

From storage box packs from £12, to cleaning sets from £4, there's a bit of everything - including some of the less obvious bits you might not have thought about.

If you're kitting out your digs on a budget - this is well worth a look.

Wilko Student Essentials

Have a look at Wilko's kitchen appliance range - there's lots to go at | Wilko

Another way to buy your basics on a budget is to browse the bargains on the Wilko website. It's a cornucopia of cheap essentials from bedding to bathroom essentials.

As an added bonus, if you're signed up to Student Beans, you'll save even more because there are discounts such as £5 off an £80 spend and 10% off Click and Collect. That's over and above the discounts Wilko has already applied to lots of its products.

Ryman Back to School deals

Ryman is known for its stationery - but there’s a lot more to go at and some decent discounts | NW

Ryman isn't just the go-to shop for Sharpies and Tipp-ex, there are plenty of products to get your uni backpack stocked up, and to kit out your desk with.

There are savings across the website on student essentials, and it'll take some digging to find the best bits for you, because they're not in pre-selected bundles, but some of the savings are very temping.

Matalan Off to Uni collection

Matalan has a dizzying array of kitchen essentials | Matalan

Matalan specialises in bedding, kitchen, bathroom, and even clothing - so it's a great place to start a shop.

If you can catch them, there are summer saving deals to be had on the website at the moment, which is fortuitous timing, and other key categories, such as homeware, have a 20% discount already applied - so there's a potential for some big savings.

Amazon student starter packs

Uni bundles do exist on Amazon, but it's also worth filling your own wishlist | Amazon

Obviously, there is always plenty to go at on Amazon. Some sellers have created some carefully thought-out bundles, while others have just added a "Back to Uni" tag in their listing.

It makes it rather hard to find the specific type of bundle you want, but you could always create a wishlist and keep plugging away at it.

Having said that, this £26.95 "Student Survival Tin" caught our eye. What a great idea, and a terrific present.

