It looks like a Ninja. It cooks like a Ninja. But the Salter Verticook costs just £99.99 – and might even be smarter in a few surprising ways.

This is the new Salter Verticook. It's a completely new way to package an air fryer... Or is it? If you think it looks familiar, that's probably because Ninja thought of it first, and when Ninja's clever Double Stack launched it received glowing praise from the industry press.

But the problem with Ninja's Double Stack XL is it costs £269.99, and even if you can catch a deal you'd struggle to get it for less than £220.

Salter's spookily similar Verticook, however, costs £99.99 thanks to a promotion running until the end of the month.

So it costs half the price of the Double Stack, but what does it miss out on? Not a lot really. I've been testing it for several weeks, cooking up a variety of meals, and it's performed brilliantly.

The clear windows are so useful for monitoring the progress of your portions | Salter

The Double Stack XL is slightly larger in capacity at 9.5 litres over the Verticook's nine. There is a smaller version of the Double Stack with 7.6 litres, but that still costs far more than the Verticook - twice the price in fact.

The Ninja does have a more premium feel to it, as you'd expect. The handles are metal rather than plastic, the touch-screen panel is slightly more responsive, and the drawers have a more reassuring action to them.

But the Salter has the same meal rack system, doubling the surface area of each drawer, and there are 12 presets to the Ninja's six.

Dual drawers mean you can cook portions at separate temperatures, with individual timers - and the appliance works it all out for you | Salter

More importantly, Salter has very cleverly built clear panels into the drawers, which means you can see your food cooking. Why Ninja hasn't thought of this, I've no idea, but it's a very good reason to choose one over the other, even putting the huge price difference aside.

I'm a big believer in the age-old philosophy that you get what you pay for, but in this case I'm prepared to park it for a moment.

Because although the Ninja is definitely a more premium product in form and function, from a premium brand you'd arguably be more proud to put in your kitchen, the Salter Verticook performs almost as well, and it's less than half the price.

Sometimes in life, a bargain comes along, and this is absolutely one of those occasions.

