Percko support vests are made for everyday use | Percko

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one who struggles with back pain, Percko’s posture vests might just be the answer - and there’s some great pre-Christmas discounts to tale advantage of.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Percko’s Lyne UP smart vest is designed to improve posture and alleviate back pain - and its creators say it’s back pain relief without painkillers.

What’s more, the vest is invisible under clothes and is made with breathable fabric, so it’s designed to be worn comfortably at work or at home. This is ideal, as for maximum impact you should wear the vest for five days a week initially, and then two days a week to maintain your posture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three vests to choose from - each one a registered medical device designed to strengthen your back muscles by engaging your posture and encouraging movement.

Percko’s Lyne UP smart vest is designed to improve posture and alleviate back pain | Percko

The Everyday Vest (£99) is designed to slip on under your clothing and be invisible, so you can go about your tasks throughout the day without anyone knowing you're wearing it. There’s a men and women’s design which comes in a choice of black or nude.

The At-Home Jacket (£99) is designed to slip on over your clothing for ease of use about the house. Although not always strenuous, the movements you make whilst gardening, doing DIY or cleaning can be awkward and lead to back pain.

And the Sports T-shirt (£99) is a next-generation compression top designed to give you the confidence to get back to exercising without worrying about back pain. It comes in black or blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Percko is offering £15 off one top - so you’d pay £84. And there’s also a deal for £50 off two tops - so you’ll pay £148 for two, or £74 a top.

Percko has thousands of positive reviews on Trustpilot | Percko

The tops have been created with a team of biomechanics experts, physiotherapists and osteopaths, and they work by using elasticated tensor technology similar to Kinesio taping. The idea is it opens the chest by pulling on the shoulders and realigns the spine and pelvis through support on the lower back.

Research by Percko found that 92% of users were satisfied with the support vests (from 4,400 customers) and 72.5% of customers on Trustpilot said the vests helped reduce pain.

There’s thousands of positive Trustpilot reviews from satisfied customers, who say the vests have made a difference to their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One customer in their seventies wrote: “Relief at last. After many years of continual back pain my Percko vest has put an end to it.”

Each Percko product is a registered medical device designed to strengthen your back muscles by engaging your posture and encouraging movement | Percko

Another said: “Very pleased with my purchase. I bought the everyday vest in both colours. It took a few days to get used to wearing but it is already making a big difference to my posture, and my previously constant back pain is rapidly decreasing. I would certainly recommend.”

If you’ve got someone in your life who could benefit from a posture support vest for back pain - or you’d like to give it a try for yourself - Percko is offering £15 off one top with code GIFT15 and £50 off two tops with code GIFT50 - valid until December 18 2024.

There’s also a 100-day return period, so you can make sure you’re satisfied with the product or get a refund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the back support vests, and to take advantage of the offer, visit: percko.com/gbp