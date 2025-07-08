Make the most of summer with Ninja’s Woodfire BBQ and pizza oven — perfect for easy outdoor cooking with friends | Ninja

Before you snap up a Ninja BBQ or pizza oven in the Prime Day sale, here’s why buying direct from Ninja is actually the smarter choice.

If you’ve been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to finally grab a Ninja Woodfire BBQ or pizza oven, you’re not alone — these cult-favourite outdoor cookers have been topping summer wishlists since they launched. But before you click ‘add to basket’ on Amazon, it’s worth looking at Ninja’s own site first, because the value of their bundle deals blows the Prime Day discounts out of the water.

Take the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL BBQ Grill & Smoker. On Amazon right now, the Prime Day deal offers the grill on its own with some basic accessories for £399.99 (down from £539.99). That seems like a good 25% saving — until you see what Ninja is offering. On the Ninja website, you can pick up the same Pro Connect XL BBQ, but it comes bundled with a stand and a cover — accessories that cost over £100 on Amazon — for just £429.99. You’re paying £30 more, but getting a lot more for your money.

The same story plays out with the Ninja Artisan Electric Outdoor Pizza Oven & Air Fryer. On Amazon, the oven alone is £279.99 (20% off its usual £349.99). But again, Ninja’s site bundles in the stand and cover — worth considerably more — for £289.99. That’s only £10 more than the bare oven on Prime Day, but you get everything you need in one go. You can check that deal direct from Ninja here.

Cooking up more than just pizza — the Ninja Artisan Outdoor Oven can handle hearty bakes too. | Ninja

For those who prefer sticking with Amazon, you can see the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL on Amazon and the Ninja Artisan Pizza Oven on Amazon, but keep in mind that you’ll pay separately for extras like the stand and cover — and it adds up fast.

If you’re shopping this Prime Day, it’s always worth comparing prices at the brand’s own site. In the case of Ninja’s outdoor range, you’ll find the best bang for your buck direct from them — and still walk away with that summer BBQ upgrade you’ve been eyeing.

