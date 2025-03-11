Everything you need to know about the viral M&S ‘carrot jeans’ that will elevate your new season wardrobe | M&S

The M&S ‘carrot jeans took social media by storm after shoppers were blown away by the new must-have pair of jeans.

Marks and Spencer’s denim range is one of the most loved in the UK with more and more women shopping for their jeans at M&S. But what exactly are ‘carrot jeans’ and why have they gone viral on TikTok?

What are carrot jeans?

Carrot jeans are a style of denim that are wide around the hips, thighs, and waist, but tapered at the bottom. The M&S carrot jeans took over social media with customers claiming they are the perfect jeans that suit every body shape and every size. They are also known as barrel-leg jeans.

What are the viral M&S carrot jeans?

The High Waisted Carrot Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans £39.50 are the must-have jeans for this season and next. These cotton-rich jeans have a high waist that fastens with a button and zip making them a comfortable addition to your denim collection.

The ankle grazer-length legs have a tapered ‘carrot’ cut and forward seam detailing for a contemporary look. They come in four different colours; medium indigo, black mix, ecru and light. The jeans also come in three leg-lengths short/petite, regular and tall with sizes 6-20 available. The question is ‘do they really suit every body shape and size’?

The carrot jeans have over 500 reviews online and have given them a 4.6 out of a five star rating. One customer wrote: “I am a curvy size 14 with a lower tummy pouch. I always struggle to find jeans. These are great! Sit nicely on the waist, comfortable to wear, would say they are true to size.

“I thought the 'carrot' style was just a trend, but they are really flattering. Nice and tapered on the leg and emphasise my curves. Loved them so much, I immediately bought them in another colour.”

Another explained: Absolutely love these jeans so much, have them in 3 colours already (M&S more colours please!! I need brown & leopard immediately!!) They are the most flattering, comfortable jeans ever & I’ve tried a lot of different jeans. The only thing I’m not keen on is the ankle graze so I just buy a long length!”

The key with this trend is to make sure the curve in the jeans is subtle or you will end up looking more like a cow-girl than stylish woman.

