I’ve owned this compact pressure washer for four years - it packs a real punch, and it’s never let me down.

At the very last minute, the brilliant Karcher K4 Classic Home Pressure Washer has had its price slashed even further in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days event — but only until midnight tonight.

I’ve been keeping an eye on this one all month, and while it dropped to £180 earlier in March (already its lowest price since Christmas), today it’s gone even lower: now just £169.

This is a limited-time lightning deal, so if you’ve been thinking about snapping one up, don’t wait — the offer disappears when the clock strikes midnight.

I’ve owned the Karcher K4 for the past four years, and this time of year is when it truly shines. As the weather improves and we start spending more time outdoors, there’s nothing more satisfying than giving patios, paths, and driveways a deep clean. Winter grime, moss, and dirt don’t stand a chance against this powerhouse.

The Karcher K4 in action | Karcher

Before buying a pressure washer, I spent a fair amount of time researching the best options. I wanted something powerful enough to handle stubborn dirt but also portable and easy to use. The Karcher K4 hit the sweet spot between power, attachments, and convenience.

Portability and storability – Compact and easy to move around.

Versatile attachments – The set includes a variety of nozzles and the all-important Home Kit, which makes cleaning surfaces easier and more efficient.

Reliable power – At 130 bar of pressure and 1800W of power, it’s strong enough to tackle even the toughest cleaning jobs.

And after four years of regular use, it’s never let me down.

At £169, this is one of the best prices I’ve seen for the Karcher K4, making it a great investment if you want to refresh your outdoor space ahead of spring and summer. Plus, with Karcher’s reputation for durability and performance, you know you’re getting a machine that will last.

Don’t wait too long—Amazon’s spring event ends tonight. Grab yours now while it’s still at this price:

Article updated March 31 to reflect new sale price