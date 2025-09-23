Apple's new iPhone 17 series is seriously expensive - but business owners can save a fortune by leasing | Apple

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The iPhone 17 can be leased for as little as £19.66 a month, with no upfront cost, free delivery and flexible terms

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business owners can save a small fortune on the newly-launched iPhone 17 by leasing it from a specialist firm that's offering Apple's new flagship for less than £20 per month.

While the early adopters are signing up in their droves to costly new contracts to upgrade to the iPhone 17, some costing in excess of £80 per month, leasing firm Raylo Business is offering deals at a fraction of the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their simfree handsets can be leased from £19.66 per month, depending on how long your lease deal is for, and which model you choose.

The iPhone 17's camera setup is one of its stand-out features | Apple

For example, leasing the £799 standard iPhone 17 256GB model for 36 months would be £19.66 per month, and if you took out a 12 month deal it would cost just £27.99 per month. Even a rolling monthly deal would see you paying just £32.91.

With Raylo's leasing deals there's no upfront cost, free DPD delivery, and at the end of your lease, you can upgrade for free, return the device, or continue paying monthly.

To qualify for one of these lease deals, you just need to be self-employed, and you'll need to source your own SIM card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raylo currently offers all versions of the iPhone 17, including the svelte new iPhone 17 Air, which starts at £24.66 per month; the 17 Pro, which is £27.16 per month, and the 17 Pro Max, which costs from just £29.66 per month.

You even get to choose from Apple's standard range of colours and capacities.

Raylo also offers Android smartphones, as well as laptops, tablets, consoles, and even headphones and watches.

To find out more about the leasing deals, click here.

Lyca Mobile Lyca Mobile 30GB SIM £ 5.00 Lyca Mobile Buy now Buy now Cons: Price doubles after a month If you need a SIM card for a month you can get a Lyca Mobile 30GB for just £5. Be aware this rises to £10 after a month. Lyca Mobile offers 5G and you can use 12GB of the data for roaming abroad. You also get free texts and calls including 100 minutes of international calls with the deal.

Smarty Smarty 200GB SIM card £ 12.00 Smarty Buy now Buy now Pros: 200GB of data, No mid-contract price rises, Can be cancelled at any time Cons: Only 12GB can be used in Europe Smarty is a great option if you are a heavy data user. The 200GB SIM is a huge amount of data and at £12 it represents the best data-per-pound ratio in the SIM cards we checked. Smarty promises no in-contract price rises and you can cancel at any time. It is one of the easiest SIM providers to actually cancel your deal. You can use 12GB of the data abroad and it also comes with free calls and texts. Smarty offers 4G and 5G, and uses Three’s network in the UK.