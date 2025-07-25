The hedge trimmer is set to 1.85 metres for easy handling and storage, but it extends to 2.8 metres | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If your hedge grows faster than you can tame it, this bargain extendable trimmer from Wowcher could be the answer.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If, like me, you're cursed by a garden that's surrounded by hedges, you might understand why this Wowcher deal is quite exciting.

At this time of year, these hedges, whether they're privet, laurel, or some other green profusion, look nice for just two weeks at a time. And that's the fortnight following their trim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within a few days, they're starting to grow again, and the straggly ends are appearing. You just know that within a month or two, they'll need doing again.

Anyone with a hedge will understand the value of a decent hedge trimmer, then. And deal on an extendable telescopic hedge trimmer is just too good not to share.

Extendable trimmers are great for reaching the tops of tall hedges or shrubs | Wowcher

Normally priced at £149.99, the Eckman extendable telescopic garden hedge trimmer has a reach of nearly three metres, a 140-degree rotating head, and a five-position handle. It normally costs £149, but if you can catch the Wowcher deal it's just £49.99 for a limited time.

Here's how the deal works. You log on to Wowcher, and pay your £49.99. They send you a voucher for the Personal Choice website, which is selling the hedge trimmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Order the trimmer and wait for it to be delivered, it's that simple. You'll pay just £50 for something that could transform a regular garden chore.

The extendable trimmer is powered by mains electricity, weighs just 3.8kg, and has a padded shoulder strap. It's the perfect tool for prettying up your privet.

More than 6,000 people have snapped up the deal so far, and we don't know how many are in stock, so if you want to make your hedge trimming marathons a bit easier in the future, don't miss this offer.

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.