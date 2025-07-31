William Tombe's life has been changed completely - thanks to a 99p ticket | BOTB

A Glasgow taxi driver who was forced off the road by injury has become one of BOTB’s biggest-ever winners—thanks to a 99p ticket.

A cabbie taxi driver Glasgow has won a £725,000 house and a £69,000 car in a 99p prize draw.

William Tombe had had a tough few years after being unable to go back into a taxi following a car crash that left him with a crippling injury - but his life was about to change when he received a knock on his door.

It was presenters from the online prize draw competition BOTB, who had driven to William's flat in Glasgow to deliver the news - and his £69,000 Audi RS6.

After taking a moment to throw on a T-shirt, William said: "I can't believe this". Presenter Christian Williams then led him down to the car park.

The gleaming white Audi was only part of the prize | BOTB

He saw the gleaming white car and said: “Oh my god, I'm in a daze.” And then he confessed that he was no longer able to drive.

He said: "I'm the luckiest person in the world to be here, but the only thing I'm moaning about is not being able to drive any more."

But he was about to get much, much luckier as BOTB's Katie Knight revealed the second part of his prize - a £725,000 holiday home on an exclusive private estate in Dorset.

The next morning BOTB bundled William onto a plane to go and see his new four-bedroomed house, hundreds of miles away in Dorchester.

"This is marvellous," he said, as he was given a tour of the open-plan ground floor rooms, soaking in the £30,000 of furniture that is thrown in as part of the prize.

Set in an exclusive private estate, the holiday home is designed for luxury family living | BOTB

And as the tour continued to one of the private balconies, Christian talked him through the highlights of the picturesque Silverlake Estate, which the house was built on.

It offers residents a variety of lavish amenities, including lakes, walking and cycling trails, tennis courts, and they also have access to a luxurious Hurricane Spa. William even has his own boat store.

He explained he had only bought a handful of the 99p tickets that were on offer, but it was enough to make him one of BOTB's biggest winners to date.

He has since said he plans to give the Audi RS6 to his daughter, and he can choose to keep his new house and relocate to Dorset, or to rent it out and pocket a monthly rental payment of around £2,500 per month.

The house in Dorchester is one of dozens of life-changing prizes offered by BOTB, with dream cars being given away every week.

The latest grand prize is an £880,000 dream home in rural Suffolk, with tickets still priced at 99p.

