A new Wowcher mystery tech deal could land you a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S or MacBook from under £20.

Imagine bagging an Xbox Series S for just £9.99. Or a PlayStation 5 for £19.99 - these are among the highlights of a mystery tech deal up for grabs on Wowcher right now.

All you do is buy a standard or premium deal, wait for an email with your unique code, and then use the code to redeem your prize.

Prizes in the £9.99 standard tier range from Bluetooth speakers and LED lights to Apple Watches and air fryers.

Apple's AirPods Max could be on their way to you for £19.99 | Amazon

Prizes in the £19.99 premium tier include everything from salt lamps to MacBooks and Nintendo Switches.

The only catch is, you don't know what prize you're going to get. It's a mystery. And you won't be any wiser until your package arrives in the post.

All the prizes are worth at least the amount you pay for the deal, but some are worth a significant amount more.

For example, if you were to win an Apple Watch Series 6 in the standard tier, you'd only have paid £9.99.

And someone will be lucky enough to unbox a £350 MacBook Air after paying just £19.99 for a premium deal.

Delivery takes up to three days, and costs from £2.99 per voucher, but the voucher price remains the same - and it might just bag you an amazing tech deal.

