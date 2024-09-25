Autumn brings new trends in nail varnishes at Palette London | National World

All in-trend nail colours for Autumn to Winter 2024 including for Christmas parties that should be on your shopping list by top female boss of British brand Palette London

The must-have nail colours for the Autumn, Winter and Christmas season have been revealed by a top beauty insider. The woman behind a leading British nail polish brand shares her insights into five of the shades that will be the most in trend in months to come. Tajinder Banwait is founder of Palette London, which is sold at stores from Anthropologie to Oliver Bonas and Amazon. She is an experienced hand in the beauty industry after also creating Urban Apothecary. At the forefront of Pallette London, which produces nail colours that are vegan, halal and eco-conscious, Tajinder has to stay one step ahead of what will be in demand from season to season.

“We look at trends two years in advance, covering everything from beauty and fragrance to interiors and lifestyle,” said Tajinder. “Because what’s considered the ‘next big thing’ can shift rapidly, we focus on overarching colour stories.

“This approach allows us to curate mini collections from our existing range that align with the latest themes, ensuring relevance without overproducing.”

Tajinder Banwait, founder of Palette London nail colour brand | Palette

Here’s the top five nail colours that nail colour guru Tajinder says will be the must-haves for the rest of the year.

1. Deep vampy nail colour - Black Cherry

“Expect to see rich, velvety reds dominating the scene – think deep, vampy shades that take the lighter cherry reds of summer and plunge them into near-black territory,” explained Tajinder.

“Burgundy-black hues, worn with a super glossy finish, are universally chic and flattering on any nail length or shape.

“Our Black Cherry nail paint is the perfect example, offering gorgeous maraschino tones that fade into a deep, mysterious black.”

Black Cherry Palette London | Amazon

2. A lustrous berry shade of nail varnish - Mulberry Silk

Straight from the catwalks, expect berry shades of purple and reds for the coming season. Palette London’s on trend colour is called Mulberry Silk.

“This berry shade has an unusual purplish-red hue,” explained Tajinder. “The mulberry and merlot hues featured prominently in the autumn/winter '24 fashion shows, cementing their status as more than a fleeting trend.”

These nail varnish shades are also worth investing in according to the beauty boss. “These colours have a timeless appeal, ensuring they'll remain in vogue season after season without feeling outdated,” she added.

Mulberry Silk berry shade from Palette London | Palette

3. Shimmer and sparkly top coats for festive season nails - Metallic Shine

Get ready with the sparkle for Christmas. Add top coats to your favourite colours according to Tajinder with a Metallic Shine Nail Polish.

“Metallics and pearl finishes will always remain popular as we approach the festive season,” said Tajinder. “This year, the focus is on effects – an innovative way to elevate your nail look.

“Our Pearl and Holographic top coats are ideal for effortlessly transforming your favourite shades.

“Whether you opt for an all-over application for maximum impact or a minimalist touch, these top coats offer sophisticated sparkle, perfect for those who seek something more refined than traditional glitter.

Metallic nail colour top coat from Palette London | Palette London

“We’re known for our signature colours that can be easily customised with these stunning effects.”

4. Timeless reds for nail colour fashion in Winter - Vermillion Poppy

“There will always be a place for the deep reds throughout autumn and winter; partly because they are so iconic, they look contemporary and chic, and never let you down,” said Tajinder.

“Vermillion Poppy, our award-winning red, is one I wear throughout the year, no matter the trends. It feels fresh and contemporary, never looking out of place but it has all the hallmarks of a classic.

Palette London's award-winning Vermillion Poppy red nail colour | National World

“This one will stand the test of time and deserves a prime spot in any nail paint collection.”

She added that pinks, reds and oranges consistently in high demand are shades called Flamingo, Strawberry Muse, Vermillion Poppy and Seville Sunset.

5. New nail colour trend gaining momentum - Praline

In terms of more natural shades, Tajinder said there was a “hot chocolate trend but continuing to gain momentum”.

Noisette nail colour from Palette London | Palette London

Due to that Palette’s Praline and Noisette colours “have seen a significant surge in popularlty recently”.

These natural tones are available for £8 on Amazon with shades like Chinchilla. Noisette costs £9 from Anthropologie here and there are 10% off deals for shoppers at the moment.

It’s going to be a colourful Autumn and Winter when it comes to nails this year whatever the shade you pick.