Millions of Sky broadband and TV customers will see their bills increase from April (Photo: Adobe) | M-Production - stock.adobe.com

Sky broadband customers hit by April price hikes may be able to lock in a new deal at just £26 a month – but you’ll need to act fast.

Sky customers who have seen their broadband prices increase by an average of 6.2% can get the ‘cheapest price ever’, according to the company.

Sky hit customers with an above-inflation price rise in April and broadband only customers did have the chance to cancel their contracts at the time. However, the price increase notifications went out in February and March and customers could only cancel a month after being notified.

It means if you missed the deadline you are stuck with the higher prices for at least a year but if you feel you are paying too much for your broadband there are two options to cut your bills immediately.

The first is to log in to your Sky account and check when your contract ends. If your contract is already ended and you have moved on to a monthly subscription you can cancel your contract at any time and choose a better deal.

The second option is available for those who are still within their contract period. Sky will allow you to renew your contract at a lower price if you commit to the full period of the new contract.

The good news is Sky is currently offering its 150 Fibre broadband option at its lowest price ever. It is now £26 per month - just £1 more than the slower 75 Fibre option. It means anybody on the 75 Fibre package can instantly upgrade to a significantly faster broadband for just £1 extra.

The full fibre broadband means you get fibre optic speeds directly to your home, meaning a more stable internet connection and faster speeds for watching video streaming services and gaming.

Customers who are on higher priced packages also have the option of downgrading to the cheaper 150 Fibre option to take advantage of the cheapest price ever.

The price is lower than Sky’s famous Black Friday deals, meaning customers have a chance to drastically reduce their broadband costs for a short period only.

The catch is you have to commit to another 24 month contract to secure the deal but the monthly price will be cheaper over that period.

You can check your Sky contract here.