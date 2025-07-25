The five most magical Christmas market breaks you can book now before it's too late | Canva

Back from summer and already dreaming of Christmas? Now’s the time to book a festive market break – here are five of the best deals to get you in the spirit.

I know it’s still technically summer, but let’s be honest – most of us are back from our holidays and already eyeing up the next big thing. And with Christmas just 21 Fridays away, now is exactly the right time to start planning a festive escape. If you’re hoping to experience the magic of a Christmas market – especially one abroad – the best deals and dates won’t hang around for long. From snow-dusted fairy-tale squares to twinkling city break favourites, I’ve rounded up five of the most enchanting Christmas market getaways to book now.

1. Paris Christmas Market

The City of Light shines even brighter during the festive season. Paris transforms into a dreamy Christmas postcard, with its famed Champs-Élysées lit up and charming markets offering everything from handmade gifts to rich French treats. This Wowcher deal includes flights and hotel stay, saving you 39% a steal for a winter break in one of Europe’s most romantic cities.

2. Bruges Christmas Market

Step into a storybook in Bruges, Belgium’s medieval gem. The market here is a fairy tale come to life, with wooden chalets, ice rinks, and canal-side lights. This coach trip deal is ideal for a fuss-free day adventure, and at 47% off, it's hard to resist.

3. Edinburgh Christmas Market

Scotland’s capital is no stranger to a good celebration, and its Christmas market is one of the UK’s best. Stalls line Princes Street Gardens, while the Edinburgh Castle backdrop adds major drama. This offer includes hotel and return flights, with up to 34% off – perfect for a festive city break closer to home.

Christmas market breaks | Canva

4. Tallinn Christmas Market

Estonia’s capital turns into a snowy winter wonderland, with a Christmas market that's consistently voted among Europe’s best. Set in the medieval Town Hall Square, Tallinn’s market serves traditional spiced sausage and handmade crafts. This deal, with 31% off hotel and flights, is your ticket to an off-the-beaten-path Christmas adventure.

5. Christmas Market Mystery Holiday

Feeling adventurous? Book this mystery Christmas market holiday and be surprised with a destination revealed just before you travel. All flights and accommodation are included, and at just £99, it’s an unbeatable festive gamble. Will it be New York, Chicago or Lapland? That’s part of the fun.

