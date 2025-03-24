Cordless lawnmowers make cutting the grass such a quick and easy job | Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price again! This cordless electric mower from one of the biggest brands in the business is now nearly half price

Just in time for the start of the grass cutting season, this Flymo electric lawnmower could be perfect for anyone looking for an easier way to mow their lawns.

Cordless mowers are so convenient. Just pop in the batteries and head out into the garden. They're lightweight, quiet, environmentally friendly, and there are no wires trailing around.

This Simplistore 300 Li has a 30cm cutting deck, which is designed for small to medium-sized gardens, and it can cut as low as 25cm.

No messing about with cumbersome cables, just pop in the batteries and away you go | Amazon

Usually costing £239.99, Amazon reduced this in March by 36% but has now gone even further -its current deal knocks 40% off the price, bringing it down to £144 - about the same cost as a decent wired lawnmower, or a very basic petrol mower.

The Flymo SimpliStore 300 Li has a 40v system, using two lithium batteries to provide power, and these charge on two separate docks that link up to the same plug.

The mower is easy to store, because it folds away neatly and stands upright, and the grass box has enough capacity to swallow up a small lawn's worth of cuttings in one go.

The mower folds away and stands up when it's not in use | Amazon

There's no roller, so you won't be able to stripe your lawn with this mower and, although the cutting height rises to 65cm, it might not be powerful enough to tackle really long grass.

But if you like to keep on top of your cutting cycle, and you're looking for a speedy way to keep your grass in perfect condition, this almost half-price deal couldn't have come at a better time.

While you're on Amazon, there are also some decent deals on the Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C. This is a wired mower, but it has a bigger cutting deck and it'll be more powerful than a cordless mower. Normally costing £134.99, it's now down to £99.99 in a limited-time deal.

Flymo has also added a discount to its EasiGlide 300 hover mower, and that's now less than £100 too.

These are all limited-time deals, so we don't know how long they'll last. Don't miss out!

Updated on April 16 to include new pricing