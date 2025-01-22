BOTB is offering the chance to win a Lamborghini for just 29p

BOTB's latest special offer is one of the cheapest we've seen | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The dream car giveaway company has announced another special offer - and this one's incredible

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a screaming 5.2-litre V10 engine pumping out 572bhp, a top speed of almost 200mph and a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds, the Lamborghini Huracan is one of those cars that sets your heart racing.

In gleaming black, this open-top Spyder version being given away by BOTB this week offers the driver and passenger the full aural assault of that tuneful engine, while the savage power delivery keeps the blood pumping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheapest tickets for life-changing prizes - the best offers on the web right now Omaze - £6 million Norfolk dream house: £10 tickets - click here Raffle House - £2.5 million Wiltshire dream house: £10 tickets - click here BOTB - Knaus motorhome: £2.50 tickets - click here Daymade - Porsche Taycan Electric car: £4.80 tickets - click here BOTB - win £25,000 cash: Free tickets - click here

It's worth £164,000 and someone is going to win it in just a few days time, because entries close at the end of the week.

The lucky winner could instead opt for a cash alternative, and walk away with £115,000 - but who wouldn't want their own Lamborghini?

The best bit is the price of the tickets. Normally entering a prize on BOTB to win a supercar of this calibre would cost around a fiver - like this Aston Martin Vantage.

The Lamborghini Huracan can reach almost 200mph | BOTB

But if you're quick enough to catch the special offer before the draw closes, you can get tickets to win the Lamborghini for just 29p.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That might free up a bit of budget to buy more tickets. Ten entries, for example, would cost £2.90 - or you could give yourself an even better chance of winning your dream car by spending £29 - less than the price of a decent lunch - on 100 tickets.

Click here to enter the draw and be in with the chance of winning this life-changing prize.