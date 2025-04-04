The J-475 Jacuzzi is centred around hydrotherapy - so it's the ultimate in relaxation | BOTB

Sunny spring days are here, and so is the chance to win a high-end Jacuzzi hot tub with a £10,000 cash prize. Enter BOTB’s latest lifestyle competition for only £1

Sunny spring weather puts us all in the mood for getting outside and relaxing in our gardens - but does your garden have a hot tub? It could do, if you enter the latest lifestyle competition by BOTB, because the firm that made a name for itself giving away supercars is offering a high-end Jacuzzi hot tub as one of its lifestyle prizes.

The J-475 Jacuzzi costs £20,000 new, and its centred around hydrotherapy, with a lounge seat for a full body soak, a designer stereo system, LED lightning, four adjustable pillows, and a RX therapy lounger.

It's the ultimate way to relax, hence the eye-watering price tag, and someone will win it for just £1.

Hot water and dozens of jets will soon have you feeling relaxed | BOTB

Only, they won't just win a premium hot tub, they'll also win £10,000 in cash. Perfect for sprucing up the rest of your garden, or creating a canopy for your new centrepiece.

And, just in case you didn't want a hot tub, you can take a cash alternative instead - this time it's £23,000.

Not bad for a £1 stake, but make sure you enter soon, because there's only a few days left until the draw takes place.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133