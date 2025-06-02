You can win a house and a car for less than a pound | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A stunning new-build home near the coast and a 2024 BMW M4 could be yours for just 84p in BOTB’s latest prize draw - or take a huge cash payout instead.

With four bedrooms, a fully-fitted kitchen, and 1,652 square feet of indoor space, this brand new house could make the perfect family home.

Situated on a sought-after new development in Chichester, moments from the coast, someone will be winning the keys to this house next month - and their ticket for the prize draw might only cost them 84p.

It's the latest grand prize by BOTB, a company that's made a name for itself giving away supercars, and this is one of several houses to have been added to its long list of prizes this year.

The kitchen is fully fitted | BOTB

As a bonus prize, the winner of the house will also find they have a new car on the driveway - a 2024 BMW M4 worth £51,000.

The house is part of the exclusive new Willowmere development on the outskirts of Chichester, and the new properties sit on the sides of Shopwyke Lakes, a semi-rural neighbourhood just 15 minutes from the coastal resorts.

On the ground floor there's a large sitting room and dining room, and a family kitchen overlooks the freshly laid lawn of the garden, through two sets of bi-fold doors.

Every room is an ideal size for family living | BOTB

On the first floor you'll find four bedrooms, and the master bedroom has not only an en-suit, but also a walk-in wardrobe.

The three further bedrooms have easy access to a family bathroom, and large windows letting in plenty of light.

The winner of the house can choose to move in straight away, or they could rent it out for a potential income of up to £3,500.

There are two family bathrooms and an en-suite | BOTB

Or, if they'd rather, they could sell it and pocket a life-changing sum of money. Alternatively, BOTB will offer a cash prize of up to £530,000 if a new car and a new house isn't something the winner wants.

The 84p ticket price is an "early bird" offer, and usually they cost 99p. We don't know how long the offer will last, but there's plenty of time to enter the draw, which closes in 27 days.

Bundles of tickets are available, which also benefit from the current discount, and there's the option of a free postal entry.

To find out more, to look at more pictures of the house and its location, or to enter the draw click here.