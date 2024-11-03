Aldi's Christmas toy event is a great opportunity for parents to stock up on gifts | Aldi

Aldi’s pre-Christmas toy event arrives at the middle aisles this week, and you’ll want to beat the crowds for some of these bargain buys - including a Bluey wooden kitchen that’s sure to be snapped up by shoppers.

The Aldi Specialbuys toy event starts on Thursday (November 7) and here’s our pick of the products on offer that make perfect Christmas presents for the little ones in your life.

First up in the Bluey Wooden Kitchen (£59.99), which is set to be hugely popular. Aldi’s wooden kitchens are always a sell out, and with the addition of kids’ and parents’ favourite Bluey, you’ll need to be quick off the mark if you want one. The kitchen includes all the accessories your youngsters needs to cook up a storm, including a pot with lid, frying pan, colander, casserole dish, spatula, spoon, knife, chopping board, plate and mug.

These Lego Disney sets (£15.99) also make great gifts, with Cars, The Little Mermaid or The Lion King sets to choose from. The Cars and The Little Mermaid versions are Duplo and suitable for over twos - so great for toddlers and preschoolers - and for over sixes, The Lion King Lego set is a great choice.

For fans of Paw Patrol, this wooden Paw Patrol Fire Station (£59.99) is exclusive to Aldi and features movable gears, a radio, siren and water bucket, as well as a water blaster, two targets and four water darts for target practice. With a compass, extinguisher and torch, youngsters can tackle any emergency alongside the Marshall figure that comes with the set.

These Reversible Christmas Squishees (£4.99) will get you feeling festive, and is the first in a series of new Squishees set to hit the middle aisles this November. These cuddly collectables are really popular and make lovely stocking fillers.

The reversible design changes from a present into a character, and you can choose from a snowy owl, deer, penguin or husky.

Other great gifts in the toy event include a Paddington or Peppa Pig plush toy (£16.99) and a Spidey Talking Soft Toy (£14.99), as well as some Disney storybooks with Disney and Marvel classics.

And these Disney Storytime Stackers (£14.99) are also a great buy - the portable playsets open to reveal multiple rooms and play areas, plus figurines, furniture and more, and include Disney favourites Moana, Anna or Elsa.

To see all the toys on offer as part of the Specialbuys event, visit: www.aldi.co.uk