Apple Mac mini M4 drops to £499 in stunning Prime Day deal — my home office upgrade of the year
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
I’m amazed to see this brilliant mini Mac with such a good discount — and if you’re thinking of upgrading your home office setup, this Prime Day deal is hard to beat.
I bought mine when it launched last November, after realising my MacBook Air just wasn’t up to the heavy lifting I was asking of it day to day. I’m not really a techie — I don’t care about the finer points of chip architecture or benchmark scores — but I do know what it’s like to lose your rhythm because your machine stutters or freezes while juggling Chrome tabs, a graphic editor and a podcast app.
The Air is still great on the go or for sneaky sessions in the garden, but I knew I needed a proper rig for those full-on days when productivity is paramount. And that’s what the Mac mini delivered.
I ignored the temptation to splash out on maximum storage, for two good reasons. First, my Air’s 256GB has never filled up, because everything lives in the cloud these days. Second, Apple charges a silly premium for more storage — about £200 for another 256GB — when you can pick up a decent SSD card for a tenner.
What really matters here is the performance. The Mac mini’s 16GB of unified memory, 10-core CPU and GPU, and Apple’s magic M4 chip keep everything humming. Tasks that used to make my Air hang are now seamless, and I can keep Canva, iMovie, Riverside and a dozen tabs open without juggling apps.
It’s not infallible — even this can slow down if you leave everything open — but it’s by far the smoothest experience I’ve had on a Mac.
And then there’s the size. My home office is a glorified box room, and space is at a premium. With the Mac mini, my desk feels spacious again, even with a big monitor and an iPad second screen.
Even before the Prime Day deal, I thought the Mac mini was a bargain — for less than £600, it offered better performance than laptops twice the price. Now, at just £499 on Amazon’s Prime Day sale, it’s genuinely astonishing value.
If you’re considering an upgrade, grab it while it lasts — this is a machine that makes every day at your desk smoother, faster and just that bit more enjoyable.
