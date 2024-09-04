Tefal's air fryers are known for their high quality and performance | Tefal

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield spotted an amazing deal tucked away in Amazon’s long list of savings

Amazon's daily deals have a habit of throwing up a few surprises from time to time, with big brands popping up and offering popular products for incredibly low prices.

As consumer writers we spend our days poring over these deals to find the best value for money purchases - but even we were surprised by this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will air-fry, grill and dehydrate, and a feature we love is its pre-heating system. Because there basically isn't one. The digital cooking setup works all that out for you, so you just pop your food in, press the preset, and leave it to work its magic.

It's got a remarkable 4.6 out of 5-star rating, and people who have bought it say it's the best air fryer they've used.

The touch-screen display makes choosing presets really easy | Tefal

One happy customer said: "I have used the Tefal Easy Fry Precision for a while now, and, all in all, it's top of the heap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The food is cooked really evenly and fast; you can't beat that for changing your life.

"What I really like about Tefal is the fact that it's very versatile. You can really cook anything, from full-on crispy fries to juicy chicken wings, and it does you proud every time.

"It has a really user-friendly digital interface, very easy to set the temperature and time along with some very useful preset options.

"Cleanup is also really easy with the non-stick basket, which makes it easy to wash up after cooking."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reviewer went on to say it can be a bit noisy when running, and a few people found the manual modes complicated, but most people were thrilled with their purchase.

And that's before you consider it used to cost £139.99, but on the limited-time deal it's down to £54.99.

Usually, spending around the £50 mark on Amazon gets you a perfectly decent compact air fryer, and it's possible to get one with a digital display, like this Cosori model.

But premium air fryers normally come at a price. So to see a Tefal with a 61% discount seems like an opportunity not to be missed.