Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has spotted some early deals on Amazon tech that are too good to miss

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The autumn Amazon event we've all been waiting for is still a few days away, but that hasn't stopped the retail giant cutting the prices of some of its most popular home tech devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon's Fire TV stick turns any TV with an HMDI port into a smart TV. And they're ideal if you're tired of the interface of your existing smart TV, because they unlock access to all the latest apps, music and games, with Alexa taking charge to help you navigate it all.

They're a doddle to set up, just plug it in, log in, and away you go - and they're usually a very inexpensive way to upgrade your telly at around £30-£40 for the standard (non-4K) version.

The Fire Stick makes any TV smart | Amazon

But we predicted that, in the run-up to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon would sneak out a few early price drops, and we were right. It's now possible, for a limited time only to get a Fire Stick for £16.99.

We've seen the standard version dropping down to £25 before, but this is a real bargain. Interestingly, you can also get the same deal from Currys and Argos at the moment, if you’d prefer to go to a physical store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While we were digging around, we also spotted a chance to pick up the fifth generation of the Echo Dot smart speaker for a quite remarkable £22.99 - that's a 58% saving over the usual £54.99 price.

There are currently three colours available, and look out for the bundle deals that add either a smart bulb or a smart plug for just another fiver.

There's a similar saving to be had on the smaller Echo Pop speaker, too. The offer ends on October 16, but you can currently pick one up in any colour for £19.99

. They're usually £44.99, so it's a saving of 56%. Again, some good bundle deals to check out on these.