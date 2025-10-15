Your Advent calendar could be from a luxury brand, if you're lucky | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Make your December extra magical with this Mystery Christmas Advent Calendar – a festive treat packed with surprises and luxury prizes

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ready to add a bit of sparkle and suspense to your countdown this Christmas? For just £14.99, you can snap up a Mystery Christmas Advent Calendar that could be hiding anything from festive jewellery to luxury-brand beauty treats.

With top prizes worth up to £1,600, it’s the ultimate way to keep the excitement alive all December long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available now for just £14.99, this Mystery Christmas Advent Calendar makes the perfect festive gift – or a fun little treat for yourself. Each advent calendar is packed with goodies such as jewellery, beauty treats, and other festive surprises, all waiting to be discovered behind 24 little doors.

Glossy Box calendars are among the prizes | Wowcher

You could unwrap bracelets, pendants, or earrings, or even score a premium Advent calendar from some of the biggest names in retail. Prizes come from brands like Selfridges, Liberty London, Harrods, Amazon, Glossybox, Radley, and more.

Once you’ve purchased, you’ll receive an email with your unique redemption code. Enter it online to reveal your prize and confirm your delivery details. And if you’re not thrilled with what you’ve won, you don’t have to settle for something that doesn’t sparkle – you can swap your prize for another from the same tier, keeping the fun going a little longer.

Top prizes include the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2025, the Harrods of London Advent Calendar, the LOOKFANTASTIC Iconic Beauty Advent Calendar, Hotel Chocolat’s indulgent Everything calendar, and even Amazon or Selfridges gift cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could even get yourself a L'occitane calendar | Wowcher

With a mix of classic jewellery calendars and high-end brand prizes, every day’s a mini celebration.

For those who love a festive surprise, the Mystery Christmas Advent Calendar is a chance to treat yourself or someone special with a magical mix of mystery and luxury – because let’s be honest, Christmas is all about the joy of unwrapping something wonderful.

To find out more about the deal, on Wowcher, and how to redeem it, click here.

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how Buy now Buy now The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥