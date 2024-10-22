Urgent winter health warning - ‘Legionella isn’t just a summer fling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amid rising concern about the globally increasing risk of Legionella, leading Legionella rapid testing expert Hydrosense is reminding Brits that – despite a common notion that Legionnaires’ disease is only a summertime worry – it can, in fact, occur in any season.

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially fatal lung infection caused by inhaling droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria. It can be found in a range of man-made water systems including taps, showers, air conditioning units, spa pools and hot tubs.

By current estimates there are between 4,000-6,000 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the UK each year, killing between 7-12 percent of all those infected.1 However, according to the experts the UK is facing an increased Legionella risk fuelled by climate change and warmer temperatures, providing an ideal breeding ground for Legionella bacteria.

Importantly too, despite common misconceptions, Legionella is not just a summer issue; it can pose a risk year-round for several reasons. Foremost, Legionella bacteria do not die off even in extreme colds, but rather enter a dormant state. This means they can quickly reactivate and multiply as temperatures improve. Additionally, buildings that are less frequently used in the colder months—such as hotels and offices - are especially vulnerable to outbreaks when water systems are neglected or left unused for extended periods.

In light of this, Hydrosense is keen to remind British consumers that though summer may provide an ideal breeding ground for Legionella bacteria – which grows best in water between 20-45°C – it is still very much a very real and present risk all year long.

Greg Rankin, CEO at Hydrosense comments: “When we think about Legionella, many of us automatically associate it with the warmer months. But the reality is that Legionella is far from just a summer problem. The fact is, winter can present just as much of a threat, especially in buildings that have experienced extensive periods of inactivity during the summer months, like schools, universities, office buildings and even some hotel rooms given 32%2 of them are left unoccupied. At the same time, seasonal temperature fluctuations which continue to become more unpredictable create ideal conditions for Legionella bacteria growth.”

“Of course, the onus will be on the duty holder of such establishments to pay due diligence to their water management strategy to tackle this. However, we would urge any British consumers to take extra care when travelling, staying in a hotel or visiting a spa facility, particularly to countries that do not have the same water safety legislation as we do at home. For an extra level of reassurance, a simple rapid Legionella testing kit can provide peace of mind and ensure a safer stay.”

About one out of every ten people who gets sick with Legionnaires' disease will die due to complications from their illness.3 Seven in eight survivors of Legionnaires’ disease will suffer long-term quality of life impacts including fatigue, neurologic and neuromuscular symptoms, and post-traumatic stress disorder.4

Over the past two decades, reported cases of Legionnaires' disease have been increasing around the world. In 2021, the EU/EEA had the highest annual notification rate of Legionnaires' disease to date, with 2.4 cases per 100,000 people.5 More recently, in 2023

Scotland reported the highest number of cases seen since 2012.6

Greg adds: “The statistics show that the scale and severity of Legionella cases happening in the UK and Europe is increasing at concerning levels.

“As such, it’s never been a more appropriate time for consumers to take matters into their own hands and test to protect themselves in certain high risk settings such as hotels, spas, hot tubs and the like. As we see it, every Legionella test taken is an opportunity to detect, protect and ultimately safeguard amid what is unfortunately becoming an increasing health concern – all year round.”